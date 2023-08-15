MYBAS INITIATIVE ENCOURAGES USE OF PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SAVES EXPENDITURE

The 'myBAS Concession’ initiative offering fare-free bus services to several target groups is considered very helpful to encourage the use of public transport and help save transport costs.

In fact, some users hope that the initiative, which targets the disabled, the elderly, children and students aged seven to 17 in Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Perak, can be expanded to other states.

In PERAK, a 64-year-old who only wanted to be known as Pang said the initiative could reduce the cost of living for those who often travel by bus.

“I live in Menglembu and always take the bus to the Raja Permaisuri Hospital Bainun Ipoh for my eye treatment. I hope the government continues providing these facilities for free for the elderly and those in need,” he said at the Medan Kidd Bus Station in Ipoh today.

Ahmad Zakwan, who is in charge of the myBAS Concession operations at the bus station, said those eligible can board any of the 54 buses operating on the 16 routes around Ipoh from 5.40 am to 9.55 pm daily.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, many passengers feel that the ‘myBAS Concession’ pass can encourage more people in the state to use bus services, especially housewives and students.

Seventy-one-year-old housewife Azizah Hashim, who travels by bus from Rantau to Seremban, said the free fare means she can save on her expenses and use the money on other things, such as buying kitchen items and daily necessities.

Thirty-nine-year-old bus driver Ahmad Al Azizuddin Sabri urged the B40 group in the state to take advantage of the government’s initiative to reduce the cost of living.

“This makes it convenient for all B40 groups and students can also ride the bus for free every day from 6 am to 8 pm and usually there are eight trips daily,” he said, adding that there are 122 such buses in the state.

Nur Zuhairah Mohamad Zamri, 15, said the free bus service was practical, especially for students as it also helped them to save on travel expenses daily.

“I have always had problems paying because most payments are made through QR Code, so I rarely have cash in hand. However, with the ‘myBAS Concession’ pass, it is very practical,” she said.

In JOHOR, Masturah Suradi, 34, said the fare-free myBAS bus service will not only make it easier for users but can also encourage the public, especially the target group, to use the service.

“This initiative reflects the government’s concern in helping to reduce people’s expenses, including parents whose children (students) use this mode of transport almost daily.

“As such, those who are eligible should not miss the opportunity to apply for it (myBAS pass) to enjoy the benefits,” said the self-employed Masturah, who lives in Kota Tinggi.

Housewife Farhana Jamal, 33, said the initiative can help ease the burden of the target group and hopes that it can be expanded to other states such as Melaka and Kuala Lumpur.

Those who are eligible can register at the myBAS service counters by producing identification documents such as MyKid, MyKad or MyTentera while children aged six and below need not register.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, when launching the ‘myBAS Concession’ initiative at Terminal One Seremban today, said the bus service involves a total of 58 routes, namely 23 in Seremban, 19 in Johor Bahru and 16 in Ipoh.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency