MSAM 2023 A HIT, DRAWING OVER 200,000 VISITORS

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) concluded the ‘Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) 2023’, its biggest annual carnival for financial literacy, at Setia Fontaines, in Bertam here with a huge success when it recorded more than 200,000 visitors.

The nine-day MSAM 2023 also attracted the attention of young visitors, especially among school students to participate in various activities which have been lined up.

PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said MSAM 2023 received good engagement from visitors on all digital platforms.

He said that the carnival, themed ‘Bijak Melabur, Santai Berhibur’ aims to increase the level of financial literacy among Malaysians of all ages with an engaging and exciting approach through various activities.

“We, at PNB, are grateful that MSAM 2023 has attracted the interest of visitors from various walks of life and ages. This is a positive development and helps PNB’s efforts to produce more investment-savvy youths.

“Apart from that, PNB also greatly appreciates the support of investors towards the unit trust managed by PNB.

“We greatly appreciate the public's trust and confidence in PNB which manages this unit trust fund," he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of MSAM 2023, here today.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid officiated the closing ceremony. PNB president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn and the top management of MSAM 2023’s corporate partners were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Raja Arshad said MSAM 2023 received visitors not only from Bertam and the surrounding area but from all over the country including Kedah and Selangor.

He said the carnival also incorporated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) elements into exhibition booths, activities and content, as part of PNB's mission to inspire the younger generation to continue to gain knowledge and pursue higher education.

“We would like to thank MSAM 2023 corporate partners who have played an important role in ensuring that MSAM continues to be one of the most anticipated carnivals in the country,” he said.

The annual financial literacy event is also in line with PNB’s mandate to improve people's lives for the sake of the country’s prosperity.

MSAM 2023 provides various investment education activities and exhibitions participated by 50 exhibitors consisting of PNB group companies, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) agents, regulatory bodies and state government agencies.

Also, visitors who register with the PNB Events App have the opportunity to win various attractive prizes worth almost RM1.4 million, including a single-storey terrace house in Setia Fontaines, Penang; a BYD Atto 3 Standard Range; a Toyota Vios 1.5G AT; a Perodua Axia 1.0L AV; a Yamaha MT25 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The carnival is also held in a hybrid method and visitors who cannot attend can follow it directly on MSAM's official social media accounts, namely Facebook and YouTube.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency