Ghent, Belgium – November 5, 2026 , Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MRM Health and Biocodex establish strategic partnership to strengthen future commercial supply capabilities for CORAL®-based medicines

Collaboration combines MRM Health’s cutting-edge microbiome science and proprietary CORAL® platform with Biocodex’s industrialization and manufacturing capabilities

Planned €15 million investment by Biocodex in specialized anaerobic manufacturing infrastructure will establish an additional pathway for MH002 and other MRM Health programs, from clinical development toward potential commercial supply

The specialized manufacturing capacity strengthens MRM Health’s readiness for pharmaceutical partnerships while preserving manufacturing flexibility and ownership of its platform and product-related innovations

Ghent, Belgium – November 5, 2026 – MRM Health, a clinical-stage biotech developing microbiome-based therapies for immune-mediated diseases, and Biocodex, an independent French pharmaceutical company with more than 70 years of experience in the microbiome field, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to establish specialized manufacturing capabilities for live biotherapeutic products. The collaboration combines MRM Health’s cutting-edge microbiome science and proprietary CORAL® platform with Biocodex’s pharmaceutical development, industrialization and manufacturing capabilities.

The partnership is designed to support both MRM Health’s lead asset MH002 and other CORAL®-based programs across the product lifecycle, from process development and clinical manufacturing toward potential future commercial supply. By establishing access to specialized manufacturing infrastructure alongside the clinical development of its pipeline, MRM Health is addressing an important future manufacturing and supply requirement for complex live biotherapeutic products and further strengthening the readiness of its programs for pharmaceutical partnerships and commercialization.

Biocodex will invest €15 million over the coming years in a new manufacturing infrastructure dedicated to live biotherapeutic products, including anaerobic manufacturing capabilities at its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical site in Beauvais, France. Biocodex will fund, build, own and operate the facility, while MRM Health will contribute its proprietary anaerobic manufacturing expertise to its design and implementation. The infrastructure will be designed to support the specific manufacturing requirements of products derived from MRM Health’s proprietary CORAL® platform, while also supporting other live biotherapeutic programs.

“Developing next-generation live biotherapeutics into successful medicines requires manufacturing capabilities that are just as sophisticated as the underlying science,” said Dr. Sam Possemiers, Chief Executive Officer of MRM Health. “Together with Biocodex we are establishing a specialized and scalable manufacturing pathway from clinical development to future commercial production. This partnership strengthens the readiness of both our own pipeline and CORAL® programs developed with pharmaceutical partners for future commercialization, bringing us closer to delivering microbiome-based therapeutics to patients.”

“This strategic collaboration strengthens the partnership we began last year with MRM Health,” added Nicolas Coudurier, Chief Executive Officer of Biocodex. “By combining our expertise, we are helping to strengthen European industrial capabilities in the field of live biotherapeutics. This is an important step in supporting the development of these new therapeutic approaches and ultimately enabling patients to benefit from them.”

A platform-enabling partnership supporting multiple MRM programs

The partnership establishes a framework under which Biocodex may provide process development, analytical testing and GMP manufacturing services for individual CORAL® programs under program-specific agreements. MRM Health will have access to the manufacturing infrastructure for its proprietary, partnered and out-licensed CORAL® programs. The non-exclusive nature of the collaboration preserves MRM Health’s flexibility to engage additional or alternative manufacturing partners where appropriate. This flexible partnership provides an additional manufacturing pathway for its lead candidate MH002 and its broader pipeline while reducing the need for its pharmaceutical partners to establish specialized manufacturing pathways independently as programs advance toward commercialization.

Scalable industrial support, from development to commercial supply

MRM Health has developed proprietary expertise in the scalable manufacturing of complex bacterial consortia through its single-process CORAL® production technology. The new infrastructure will build on this proficiency, as well as on the industrial experience of Biocodex, and provide a coordinated pathway for technology transfer, process development, clinical manufacturing and future commercial supply.

The facility will provide flexible manufacturing infrastructure across multiple scales. For MRM Health, it will enable the progression of both MH002 and other pipeline programs from development through later-stage clinical manufacturing and ultimately toward commercial-scale production. Capacity supporting CORAL® programs will expand in line with the clinical and commercial progress of MRM Health’s portfolio. Initial process development and pilot manufacturing activities are expected to begin by 2027, with commercial-scale manufacturing targeted from 2030.

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About MRM Health

MRM Health is a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet needs. The Company’s lead program, MH002, for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), is currently being evaluated in the 204-patient STARFISH-UC Phase 2b study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, following positive Phase 2a clinical data in ulcerative colitis and pouchitis. MH002 received FDA Fast Track designation in April 2026. MRM Health is expanding its pipeline across other inflammatory diseases and immuno-oncology, leveraging AI-guided discovery and deep expertise in microbiome ecosystem biology. Its CORAL® platform enables the rational design and manufacture of disease-focused microbial consortia with enhanced efficacy and scalability. In September 2025, MRM Health successfully closed a €55 million Series B round led by Biocodex, with strong support from ATHOS, BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity and existing investors SFPIM, AvH, OMX Europe VF, QBIC II and VIB.

For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or visit the website at www.mrmhealth.com.



About Biocodex

Biocodex is an independent French pharmaceutical company operating in more than 100 countries through its subsidiaries or partners. As a pioneer in gut microbiota research, the company has made it a central strategic focus, driven by the conviction that this ecosystem plays a key role in overall health and a more holistic approach to care.

The Group develops innovative healthcare solutions across four complementary areas: microbiota, women’s health, rare diseases, and established products addressing everyday health needs (mental health, sleep, pain, etc.). True to its family-owned identity, Biocodex promotes a committed vision of health that combines scientific excellence, a strong industrial base in France, international reach, and corporate social responsibility. This commitment has been recognized with the “Engagé RSE” label – Confirmed level (★★), awarded by AFNOR Certification and recognized across Europe through Responsibility Europe.

Empowering everyone to live fully is Biocodex’s purpose, embodied by its 1,900 employees worldwide.



Contacts

Corporate Media relations

International & DACH Media relations

BeNeLux/France MRM Health NV

Dr. Sam Possemiers – CEO [email protected] MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

Phone: +49.151.125.557.59

[email protected] Backstage Communication

Gunther De Backer

Phone: +32.475.903.909

[email protected]

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