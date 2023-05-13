MOTAC INTENSIFIES PREPARATIONS FOR VISIT MALAYSIA YEAR

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is intensifying preparations for the Visit Malaysia Year (VMY) campaign, scheduled in 2025.

Its secretary-general Datuk Saraya Arbi said the preparations included making plans to ensure the participation of the grassroots.

"Besides having cultural programmes, we also carry out tourism product maintenance programmes so that they are always of high quality.

"We also have other programmes that are organised from time to time... for example in Sabah, we have the Rhythm of Kinabalu, a programme to promote and preserve Sabah's traditional arts, which can also be held in other places, not necessarily in Kota Kinabalu," she said when met by reporters at the MOTAC With The Community @ Batu Sapi programme, held in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration near here today.

Also present was the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan, who is Batu Sapi Member of Parliament.

The VMY programme had been held four times, in 1990, 1994, 2007 and 2014, while in 2020, it was cancelled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency