LCW: SAMRI AND MAZNAH THRILLED, PROUD TO PRESENT MAH MERI CRAFTS IN LONDON

Excited and proud to be able to introduce the uniqueness of woodcarving and woven crafts of the ‘Mah Meri’ Orang Asli community in London - a city known for its creative arts - A. Samri Abdul Rahman and Maznah Unyan want to ensure the continuity of their cultural heritage.

Woodcarving expert, Samri, 48, who continues the legacy of making traditional masks and figures preserving the identity of the Mah Meri tribe, is among the seven craft experts who were flown here to display their work at the Malaysian International Pavilion in conjunction with the 2023 London Craft Week.

Maznah Unyan, 55, meanwhile, showcased the art of weaving nipah, coconut and pandan leaves - an activity close to the hearts of Mah Meri women - at the second edition of the exhibition held at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah led the Malaysian delegation in the exhibition themed 'Abstract Nature: Malaysia's Heritage Crafts' from May 6 to May 14, featuring the nation’s heritage crafts and products showcasing Malaysia’s rich cultural landscape, especially of the Malays, Orang Asli folk of Semelai from Pahang, Mah Meri (Selangor) in Peninsular Malaysia and Orang Asal ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak.

Samri, who hails from the Orang Asli Village of Sungai Bumbun, Pulau Carey, in Selangor mesmerised visitors with his skill in carving wooden blocks into unique figures, steeped in the history of the Mah Meri - the majority of whom live along the coast of Selangor.

Samri began his journey in woodcarving at the age of 23, under the tutelage of his uncle Pion Anak Bumbung, and has since been abroad several times to participate in art and craft exhibitions.

The father of two has twice held Mah Meri figure and mask carving demonstrations in Paris, and has been involved in craft expositions in Shanghai, Bangkok, Bali and London.

"I continue to produce this type of craft inherited from my ancestors out of passion and interest, and want the younger generation of the Mah Meri to continue the legacy, as it can also generate income," he said, while referring to an S-shaped carving that he had produced and sold for RM25 when he first took up the craft.

With this being his second stint in London after a craft exhibition in Southbank in 2012, Samri said this was an opportunity for him to showcase the crafts and traditional heritage products of the Mah Meri tribe to the world.

Expressing gratitude to Tunku Azizah for the invitation and appreciation to the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia), Samri described the Queen's initiative and determination to dignify the crafts and heritage products, especially that of the indigenous people as a noble endeavor.

Samri, who has a workshop and sales centre for wood carvings on Pulau Carey, said he had produced hundreds of such carvings, each with their own motifs and stories.

In line with Tunku Azizah's wish for heritage products and craft skills to be preserved and learned by the younger generation, Samri said about 20 Mah Meri youths including his son-in-law were currently learning and honing their carving skills.

"We know that carving can add income and it can be done at any time, according to the mood and free time... so after working on the farm and running other chores, when we’re free we can carve," he said, adding that along with cultivating oil palms, he could produce at least two carvings per month, depending on the size, design and time allocated.

Meanwhile, Maznah said she learned the art of weaving from her mother and relatives since she was 11 years old.

She is an expert in producing wearable items such as ‘dendan’ (dress), ‘songkok’ (headband), necklaces, skirts as well as decorative flowers with motifs from various natural resources and flowers.

Maznah, who also has a weaving workshop and centre in Sungai Bumbun, Pulau Carey, said the skill of weaving Mah Meri decorative origami such as birds, prawns, dolphins, and other personal ornaments was a legacy of their ancestors.

Besides conducting a weaving demonstration at the exhibition here, Maznah also held a workshop on weaving nipah and mengkuang leaves.

Among the dignitaries who showed keen interest in the Mah Meri weaving technique were LCW chairman Guy Salter, The Women's Council (TWC) president Lady Doris Butterworth and its chairman Dr Rajni Rijal.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency