More minors eyed for booster shots on special vax days

BACOLOD CITY: This city aims to reach more minors aged 12 to 17 for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) booster shots during the Bakunang Bayan: PinasLakas Special Vaccination Days on Dec. 5 to 7.

The latest data released by the Department of Health-Western Visayas (DOH-6) on Friday showed only 2,387 or 5.03 percent of the target 47,409 minors in the said age group have availed of the booster doses.

“The vaccination days will be open to all with special emphasis on 12- to 17-year olds booster,” the city government said in a statement.

In Bacolod, the Bakunang Bayan, which aims to protect Filipinos during the Christmas season, will be held at the Jollibee store near the 888 Mall, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Monday to Wednesday next week.

According to the DOH, vaccines will also be available for minors 5 to 11 years old availing primary doses and anyone 18 years old and above.

There are no booster shots yet for the 5-to-11-year-old age group, where 35.16 percent or 20,119 of the target 57,216 population in Bacolod are already fully vaccinated.

DOH-6 data further showed that among the 18 to 59-year-olds in this city, 32.06 percent or 82,513 individuals have availed of the first booster while 2.94 percent or 7,562 individuals have been administered the second booster.

