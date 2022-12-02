6 Caraga LGUs cited for exceptional service

BUTUAN CITY: Six local government units here were recognized Friday by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the Caraga Region (DILG-13) for their exceptional service under the agency’s SubayBAYANI program.

The program focuses on the comprehensive, complete, and updated monitoring of project implementations of the LGUs.

“The SubayBAYANI is crucial, as the system benefits not only the public but also lawmakers who can view the real-time posting of fund use and physical accomplishments of DILG-monitored projects,” said DILG-13 Director Lilibeth Famacion during the awarding ceremony.

Famacion said the recognition serves as a manifestation of the LGUs’ commitment to transparency and accountability in project implementation.

Among the LGUs recognized by the DILG-13 for SubayBAYANI 2022 for the provincial and city levels were the provinces of Surigao del Sur in first place, Agusan del Norte in second, and Butuan City in third.

At the municipal level, the highest recognition was awarded to the town of Santiago in Agusan del Norte; followed by Remedios T. Romualdez town in the same province; and the municipality of Tubod, Surigao del Norte.

The DILG offices in Agusan del Norte and Butuan City were also named the Best Field Operating Units for this year.

The LGUs that bagged this year’s SubayBAYANI 2022 have complied with all DILG-monitored programs in the region in terms of completeness of encoded required information in the system, timeliness of implementation, and accuracy of encoded data.

Source: Philippines News Agency