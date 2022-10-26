MMDA to deploy over 1K personnel for ‘Undas’

About 1,500 Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel will be deployed to ensure an orderly All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance next week.

In a news release Tuesday, MMDA acting chair Carlo Dimayuga III said the personnel from the Traffic Discipline Office, Road Emergency Group, Metro Parkways Clearing Group, and Task Force Special Operations will be deployed in key locations in Metro Manila upon activation of the “Oplan Undas 2022” from Oct. 28 until Nov. 2.

“The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance, and clearing of road obstructions in preparation for Undas,” Dimayuga said.

During the inspection of several bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City Tuesday, Dimayuga reiterated that provincial buses are only allowed to use the designated back door exits to avoid traffic gridlock on Edsa.

“The agency is providing traffic assistance to ensure faster turnaround of buses,” he noted.

Among the bus terminals inspected were Five Star and Baliwag Transit located along Edsa.

Aside from bus terminals, traffic personnel will be deployed to major roads leading to cemeteries and transportation hubs as thousands are expected to travel to their provinces to pay respect to their loved ones.

They will also focus their operations on entry and exit points to and from Metro Manila.

“No day off, no absent policy will be enforced among traffic enforcers for Undas,” Dimayuga said.

The Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or number coding scheme is suspended on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, both special non-working holidays.

The Road Emergency Group will also set up public assistance centers with tents and ambulances to provide public assistance and rescue services at Metro Manila’s five major cemeteries, including Manila North Cemetery, South Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park, Bagbag Public Cemetery, and San Juan Public Cemetery.

Sidewalk and road clearing groups are tasked to remove all forms of obstructions on major roads, particularly those leading to cemeteries.

Members of the Metro Parkways Clearing Group will be in charge of maintaining the cleanliness in the vicinity of cemeteries and memorial parks.

The Metrobase Command Center and Digital Media Group are tasked to monitor traffic situations in the metropolis, addressing public concerns and providing real-time traffic update

Source: Philippines News Agency