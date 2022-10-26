Manila archbishop cites need for church to ‘lead by example’

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula on Tuesday said clergy members should practice what they preach in the pulpits.

“People today are no longer satisfied with words alone. We want to hear words backed up by concrete actions. We want a Church that walks the talk and puts into action what we preach,” he said in an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas.

This comes as church data showed that only 41 percent of the Philippines’ over 80 million Catholics are actively participating in religious gatherings, especially the weekly celebration of Masses.

The Manila archbishop noted that many people lose their faith and abandon the church because of the lack of feeling of favor, especially to those who are in need.

“Not a few have drifted away from the Church because they felt that the so-called religious people are nothing but a collection of hypocrites and posers,” he said.

Advincula, however, emphasized that the church strives to uphold and implement every teaching of the Lord and be a good example in the community.

Earlier this month, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines called on the faithful to go back to attending in-person Masses every Sunday, citing the country’s improved coronavirus situation

Source: Philippines News Agency