﻿Minimum health protocols still required under Alert Level 1

Areas that will be downgraded to Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15 should ensure the proper wearing of “well-fitted” face masks whether outdoors or indoors in private or public establishments and when taking public transportations by land, air, or sea.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, also acting presidential spokesperson, said in a briefing on Monday that workplaces should ensure a safe environment now that 100-percent capacity is allowed.

“Para magkaroon ng malusog at ligtas na workplace, kailangan maging aktibo ang health officers (To have healthy and safe workplaces, health officers must be active),” he said.

Face masks may be removed only when eating and drinking, participating in team and individual sports in venues where ventilation standards can be maintained, and when doing outdoor sports or exercise activities where physical distance can be maintained.

There should be a contingency plan in workplaces and proper air exchange, according to the set guidelines of the Department of Labor and Employment, as well sanitation facilities, Nograles stressed.

Flexible and alternative work arrangements will be allowed, as deemed appropriate based on function or individual risk.

The use of foot baths, disinfection tents, misting chambers, and sanitation booths for preventing and controlling Covid-19 transmission, and temperature checking prior to entry are no longer recommended.

The use of plastics or acrylic barriers and posting of safety seals are optional and as appropriate, he added.

“Dahil sa ating pakikipagtulungan maari na nating luwagan ang mga nakasanayang mahigpit na patakaran (Because of our cooperation we can now loosen restrictions that we used to follow),” Nograles said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force announced Sunday that the National Capital Region and 38 other areas nationwide will be placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 classification for the first half of March.

The 38 others are Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, and Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region; Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan in Region 1 (Ilocos); Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, and Quirino in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley); Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, and Tarlac in Region 3 (Central Luzon); Cavite and Laguna in Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Marinduque, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon in Region 4-B (Mimaropa); and Naga City and Catanduanes in Region 5 (Bicol).

In the Visayas, under Alert Level 1 are Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, and Guimaras in Region 6 (Western Visayas); Siquijor in Region 7 (Central Visayas); and Biliran in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas).

In Mindanao, the areas under Alert Level 1 are Zamboanga City in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); Cagayan de Oro City and Camiguin in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); and Davao City in Region 11 (Davao).

Public transportation can also operate at full capacity under Alert Level 1 while proof of full vaccination of those aged 18 and above must be presented when attending mass gatherings or going to indoor establishments such as food preparation establishments, personal care establishments, fitness studios, gyms, venues for exercise and sports, hotels and accommodation, and election-related events.

Masks on

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the wearing of face masks is still mandatory both indoors and outdoors for employees despite Metro Manila’s shift to Alert Level 1.

“Again I would like to remind everyone that because Covid-19 is still here although Alert Level 1, what is required for all indoor and outdoor is the use of mask. The mask should be worn because this is a primary protection tool and second that there should be good ventilation in all office spaces,” Labor Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresita Cucueco said in a virtual forum on Monday.

She added that the full vaccination requirement for onsite workers will also stay.

“It was released by the IATF last year, the IATF Resolution 148-B. So until there…you know this has also been challenged in the courts so we are not also…we are also very careful discussing this and unless the courts decide or unless national government will have an issuance, then it will continue to be implemented,” she added.

Cucueco, also head of the agency’s Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) also said vaccines remain effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

“You know that the vaccine still provides protection and even if we say even if one is vaccinated, it does not guarantee that you will not get infected. We will pay more attention to those who have not been vaccinated because they are the ones who can be in severe, critical condition that’s why we keep an eye on the test. If there is a positive test, manage the (spread of the) disease immediately,” she said.

She added that they will continue to come up with mechanisms and strategies to respond to the circumstances posed by the Covid-19 situation.

At the same time, she reported that the majority of workers in the manufacturing sector are vaccinated.

“We know there are many, especially in the manufacturing sector, almost 95 percent of their workers,” Cucueco added.

Source: Philippines News Agency