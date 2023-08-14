MH122 PASSENGERS TO BE TRANSFERRED TO NEXT AVAILABLE FLIGHT – MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 passengers departing from Sydney International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, which had to turn back mid-flight today due to a disruptive passenger onboard, will be transferred to the next available flight after obtaining clearance from the authorities.

Malaysia Airlines, in a statement issued at 5.55 pm, said that the flight was carrying 199 passengers and 12 crew.

“The disruptive passenger has now been detained by local police. Other passengers and crew have also completed disembarkation at 7 pm. The aircraft will be thoroughly inspected by the police.

“Malaysia Airlines wishes to thank the authorities for their immediate response, and to passengers for remaining calm and cooperative during the ordeal. The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it said.

Malaysia Airlines, in an earlier statement, had said that the flight was carrying 194 passengers and five crew.

Earlier, the flight returned to Sydney International Airport due to a disruptive passenger onboard. In the interest of safety, the commander of the flight made a decision to return to Sydney, and subsequently, the flight landed safely at 3.47 pm local time.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP), in a separate statement, said that the 45-year-old passenger has been arrested without incident, and is expected to be charged later tonight.

