Metallica donates $250K for Türkiye relief efforts

ANKARA: American metal band Metallica's foundation has donated $250,000 to assist in relief efforts of the Feb. 6 powerful earthquakes in Türkiye in which over 35,000 people have so far died.

“All Within My Hands (AWMH) is contributing $125,000 grants to Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen to assist in funding much-needed medical aid and meals,” the foundation said in a statement Tuesday.

The AWMH has strong, established partnerships with these organizations, and remains committed to supporting both because of their ability to reach the source of destruction and provide aid to the affected communities and individuals, it added.

Direct Relief is actively responding to the crisis through its network of regional healthcare partners. The organization is fulfilling requests for medical supplies, with over 22 tons already allocated such as emergency medical packs, antibiotics, and personal hygiene kits.

World Central Kitchen activated its meal distribution channels and set up a large-scale response that establishes and utilizes its own kitchens. The organization is currently distributing over 125,000 meals per day, totaling over 600,000 meals within one week.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, leaving a trail of destruction

