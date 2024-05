TOKYO: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near the Ogasawara Islands in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo Tuesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Its epicenter was traced at a depth of around 50 kilometers (31 miles), measuring 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hahajima Island, the agency said. No tsunami warnings were issued, it added. Source: Philippines News Agency