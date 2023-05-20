MENU RAHMAH INITIATIVE HAS NOT TURNED ‘COLD’ AS ALLEGED BY SOME PARTIES – SALAHUDDIN

Public reception over the Menu Rahmah initiative, introduced by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), still remains strong and has not turned ‘cold’ as alleged by certain parties, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said.

“Since its launch on Jan 27, parties from various industries, including eatery and supermarket operators, have not left but chose to carry on with the initiative,” he said at a media conference today.

He added that new entries to the Menu Rahmah initiative, such as Foodpanda Malaysia, would further expand the initiative’s ability to reach Malaysians and was a clear indicator of its strong support among the public.

During the launch of MOG Eyewear’s Payung Rahmah initiative at the Johor Bahru City Square shopping mall here earlier today, Salahuddin pointed out that the variety of products offered under the initiative was expanding with the latest collaboration with MOG Eyewear.

Under the initiative, MOG Eyewear, under the management of the Metro Optical Group, is offering spectacles at prices between RM50 and RM100, as well as an upgrade package of blue cut lenses with ultraviolet protection at a price of RM100, with every purchase.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency