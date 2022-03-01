﻿MENRE-BARMM to politicians: ‘Spare our trees’

A top environment official in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has appealed Monday to political aspirants, parties, and their supporters not to put election propaganda materials on trees.

Minister Abdulraof Macacua of the BARMM Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE) made the appeal even as he reminded political players about the law that prohibits nailing, tacking, or stapling propaganda materials on trees.

“Please bear in mind that nailing, tacking, and stapling of any propaganda materials during this election period in BARMM is strictly prohibited by law,” Macacua said in a statement aired in various radio stations across BARMM.

“Spare our trees, protect our environment,” he added in the vernacular.

He cited as a basis for his appeal the Republic Act 3571 (An Act to Prohibit the Cutting, Destroying or Injuring of Planted or Growing Trees) and Presidential Decree 953 (Requiring the Planting of trees in certain places and penalizing unauthorized cutting, destruction, damaging, and injuring of certain trees, plants and vegetation).

“Ang mga lalabag dito ay tiyak na mapaparusahan (Anyone violating these laws will be penalized),” Macacua said.

“Let us join together in protecting our environment because these were entrusted to us by God,” he added.

Earlier, Macacua directed MENRE Director-General Badr E. Salendab, and Forest Management Services Director Abdul-Jalil S. Umngan to coordinate with the Commission on Elections (Comelec-BARMM) on the matter.

“This is primarily to protect our environment,” he said, adding that he has noted some supporters of politicians nailing or tacking propaganda materials in trees.

Meanwhile, Salendab also noted that since the campaign period for national candidates has begun, posting of campaign materials in trees along national highways in many parts of the region is observed.

“This observation needs to be addressed and corresponding sanctions be imposed in line with the pertinent laws governing this issue,” Salendab said.

Umngan said MENRE will develop information, education, and communication materials on the “No-Nailing-On-Trees” campaign that will be posted on social media.

Lawyer Renault C. Macarambon, the Commission on Election-BARMM assistant director has acknowledged MENRE-BARMM’s effort in actively coordinating with them on the undertaking.

Macarambon said Comelec earlier planned to discuss with MENRE to revisit the “Operation Baklas,” which has guidelines that posting election propaganda outside of common poster areas, public places, or private without owner consent is unlawful during the campaign period.

Source: Philippines News Agency