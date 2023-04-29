MELAKA GOVT TO REVIEW STAR RATINGS OF HOTELS

The Melaka government together with relevant agencies will review the star ratings of all hotels in the state to ensure the services provided meet the expected standards.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said this move is to ensure all hotels in Melaka will always maintain the quality and cleanliness of accommodation offered to visitors.

“This is not only based on complaints received from visitors, but we want to give the best services to both foreign and local tourists in preparation for the Visit Melaka Year 2024.

“For example, there are hotels with three- or four-star ratings, but their services do not match the ratings given to them,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house in Telok Mas here last night.

The event was attended by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak said the state government, through the Melaka Museum Corporation, is upgrading four museums in the state to provide better services to tourists.

He said the state government is also planning to set up another ‘Adat Perpatih’ museum which is based on customs practised by some communities in several areas in Alor Gajah.

“As of March 31, Melaka museums recorded 329,000 visitors with a total ticket collection worth RM1.2 million. We are optimistic about achieving the one million visitors target by the end of this year,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency