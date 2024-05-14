IPOH, The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is steadfast in inspecting and pruning large trees to maintain a safe shade around the city, including areas along the main road. Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the MBI, through his department, also supervises external contractors appointed by the council. "We regularly monitor the trees under MBI's administrative area, especially big trees that are old to ensure their stability. We prune the branches and ensure that the base of the tree remains strong in the event of strong winds and does not fall, thus endangering the public," he said. On May 7, a giant tree fell during a storm, killing a man and crushing 17 vehicles before branches fell on the monorail track in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. Yesterday, another tree fell and hit a vehicle in Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, but there were no casualties. Meanwhile, Rumaizi said that throughout last year, 9,946 trees were maintained by MBI, with 6,452 trees under his department and 3,494 trees by contractors. "Th is maintenance work includes the felling of 2,066 dead, damaged, leaning and diseased trees while the branches of over 7,880 trees were pruned. "The MBI also keeps a tree inventory in collaboration with the National Landscape Department and certified arborists for risk analysis of the trees recorded," he said. He said more than 220 large-sized shade trees have been recorded at the DR Seenivasagam Park, including other inspections covering tree size, current health, cavities and holes in tree trunks. "Through the records, MBI will make a risk analysis including assessing the potential danger that may be caused if the tree falls on vehicles, property or other infrastructure. "The MBI will also replace the Khaya Senegalensis type trees, especially those located in residential areas, business premises and main roads within MBI. "This replacement is necessary because 90 per cent of the cases of fallen trees recorded were of this tree species because it does not have a main root, is too big and easily rots," h e said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency