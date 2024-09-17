Maulidur Rasul: Leaders Call For Reflection On Prophet’s Teachings

KUALA LUMPUR, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended Maulidur Rasul greetings to all Muslims, urging them to embody the noble values imparted by Prophet Muhammad, especially in daily life.

In a post on social media, Ahmad Zahid emphasised that Maulidur Rasul was not just about commemorating the Prophet’s birth but also served as a reminder for Muslims to emulate his exemplary character and strengthen unity within the community.

‘May the spirit of Maulidur Rasul inspire us to strive for success and progress, not just in worldly matters but also in the hereafter while steadfastly following the Prophet’s example.

‘Let us work together to build a more prosperous and peaceful nation. Insya-Allah,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on Muslims to increase their salutations to Prophet Muhammad to express their love for him.

He said that this year’s theme, ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia Madani,’ embodied the essence of the Prophet’s teachings and was h

ighly significant in driving the Muslim community in the country towards true success, both in this world and the hereafter.

‘Let us reflect on the ‘Sunnah’ (traditions) and teachings of the Prophet in our efforts to become a community that is blessed by Allah.

‘May we continue to strengthen our faith, deepen our love, emulate his conduct, and internalise the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, ultimately receiving his intercession on the Day of Judgement,’ he added.

Several other ministers also conveyed their Maulidur Rasul greetings, including Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who encouraged Muslims to emulate the Prophet’s noble character and practise it in daily life.

Others sharing similar sentiments included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Aziz

an.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency