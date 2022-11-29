Marine, bizman killed, driver hurt in Zambo shootings

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A Marine officer and a businessman were killed while a driver was wounded in separate shooting incidents in this city, a top police official said Tuesday.

The police identified the fatalities as 36-year-old Marine Sgt. Antonieto Doc-Doc, and 60-year-old businessman Benjamin Usman.

Police withheld the identity of the wounded public utility tricycle driver.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, city police director, said Doc-Doc was shot by motorcycle-riding in tandem gunmen around 1:40 p.m. Monday along San Jose Road, Barangay San Jose-Cawa-Cawa.

He said investigation showed the victim rode a tricycle from Barangay Canelar going to a food chain branch in Barangay San Jose-Cawa-Cawa when his assailants tailed and shot him.

He said the suspects sped towards the city proper while the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Doc-Doc died around 4:10 p.m. on the same day based on the attending doctor’s declaration.

Recovered from the crime scene were four empty shells and three deformed slugs from a .45-caliber pistol.

Also on Monday, Musa was shot dead by assailants onboard a motorbike around 9:45 a.m. in Purok 1, Barangay Talisayan.

Lorenzo said Musa was about to get off the tricycle in front of his home when the attack occurred.

The driver was hit by a stray bullet and was admitted to a hospital.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells and a deformed slug of a .45-caliber pistol.

Lorenzo said they have yet to determine the motive behind the two shooting incidents.

Source: Philippines News Agency