PDEA-11 destroys P8.1-M illegal drugs

DAVAO CITY : The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-11) has destroyed PHP8.1 million worth of illegal drugs seized during their various operations this year.

In a statement Tuesday, PDEA-11 spokesperson Noli Dimaandal said the destruction took place at the Wood Haven Crematorium in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on Nov. 26.

The burned illegal drugs consisted of 514 grams of shabu with a street value of PHP7.1 million and 7,637 grams of dried marijuana worth over PHP916,000.

Aileen Lovitos, PDEA-11 regional director, commended the “untiring effort” of the “five pillars of the criminal justice system…working hand in hand to suppress the supply of illegal drugs in our country.”

Lovitos also warned drug syndicates that the government’s war on drugs remains resolute under the new administration.

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib has assured the province’s full support in the government’s relentless campaign against illegal drugs.

“To the drug users, you better stop your habit because you are harming yourselves and your future,” he said.

Jubahib said the provincial government offers free rehabilitation at the Luntiang Paraiso Regional Rehabilitation Center (LPRRC) and its Bahay Silangan Drug Reformation Center.

The governor also committed to give a PHP1 million reward to those who can give information to the authorities on the whereabouts of drug lords and drug pushers.

The governor also acknowledged the achievements of the municipalities of Talaingod and San Isidro, which were both recently declared as “drug-free” areas

