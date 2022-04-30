﻿Marawi eyes full face-to-face classes in September

The office of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur is targeting to implement a full operation of face-to-face classes beginning September.

In a statement Friday, Marawi City Schools Division (MCSD) Superintendent, Dr. Anna Zenaida Unte-Alonto, said the plan was aligned with the targets set by the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) of the Bangsamoro region.

“(The) MBHTE wanted a hundred percent opening of our classes because the last two years brought learning losses to our children who were affected by the two-year pandemic,” Alonto said.

At the moment, 13 schools are conducting limited face-to-face classes with the expansion since April 17.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or outbreaks of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) that have affected their students and teachers.

MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal has provided PHP50,000 for the 13 identified recipient schools that qualified in the tests to open the controlled in-person classes.

The MCSD is also up for the annual activity of the DepEd, which is the early registration of enrollees for School Year (SY) 2022-2023.

NorMin schools

Meanwhile, at least 1,735 schools in Northern Mindanao are implementing limited face-to-face classes, director of the regional education office, Dr. Arturo Bayocot, said earlier.

In a speech during the National Joint Executive Committee and Management Conference in Camiguin province, Bayocot said the reopening of the schools for limited in-person classes began as early as November 2021.

He said the figure is broken down into 1,704 public schools and 31 private schools.

“Camiguin is one of the divisions that have opened all their schools. Camiguin is just a small provincial schools’ division but the 55 elementary schools and the 13 high schools have opened their classes,” Bayocot said.

Based on DepEd Order 17, schools may use the school and maintenance and other operating expenses in implementing in-person classes.

The last day of classes for SY 2021-2022 will be on July 27 because classes will be interrupted from May 2 to 13 due to election-related activities.

Classes for SY 2022-2023 will open in August to give time for a short break that can be used for bridging or remediation programs and the capacity building of teachers.