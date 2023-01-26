Manila Water investing P37.3B in wastewater masterplan

MANILA: Manila Water Company (Manila Water) is investing PHP37.3 billion for its wastewater masterplan that will help rehabilitate and protect natural waterways.

The Three-River System Wastewater Masterplan involves massive construction of wastewater treatment facilities and sewer networks across the Marikina River, San Juan River, Pasig River and Laguna Lake systems that comply with regulatory and environmental standards.

These projects are designed to collect, convey and treat wastewater generated within their respective catchment areas.

In a statement on Thursday, Manila Water said that to support the Marikina River system, the San Mateo-Rodriguez and Quezon City East sewerage systems will cater to customers in some portions of Marikina City, San Mateo-Rodriguez, Antipolo City and eastern portions of Quezon City.

With a combined project cost of PHP10.2 billion, the two sewerage systems will serve around 129,000 residents by 2046.

The water company added the Mandaluyong West, Quezon City South and San Juan South sewerage systems will cover portions of catchments draining towards San Juan River and Pasig River systems.

The PHP20-billion project will have a capacity to treat 60 million liters, expandable to 120 million liters of wastewater per day, conveyed through a 53-kilometer sewer network.

The remaining segments of the North and South Pasig sewerage system will also be constructed to help protect the Pasig River system.

With a combined project cost of PHP2.8 billion, the sewerage systems will have treatment provisions for households in Pasig City and portions of Quezon City, Mandaluyong City and the towns of Cainta and Taytay in Rizal province.

Up east of Metro Manila, the PHP1.6-billion Hinulugang Taktak sewerage system is already taking shape in Antipolo City.

It will treat 16 million liters of wastewater per day before releasing it into waterways.

Furthermore, the water company is also set to deploy new desludging trucks and construct the Pinugay septage treatment plant to ensure continued sanitation services for the residents of the towns of Baras, Pililla, Tanay and Jala-jala in Rizal.

This massive investment in wastewater treatment facilities is anchored on Manila Water’s environmental sustainability efforts which aim to reduce pollution produced in its operations.

It also aligns with the Marcos administration’s prioritization of developing climate-resilient infrastructure and aids in the rehabilitation of the environment.

Aside from upgrading its wastewater treatment services to protect natural waterways, Manila Water is also involved in the reforestation and protection of key watersheds.

It planted over 1.2 million trees through its watershed management program as of 2021

Source: Philippines News Agency