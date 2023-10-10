MALAYSIA’S LEVEL OF INVESTMENT HAS IMPRESSED THE SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESS ORGANISATIONS: ZAMBRY

The Sri Lankan Government and business groups are highly impressed with the level of investments from Malaysia and will try to facilitate Malaysian investments with more consistent and investor-friendly policies, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Zambry, who is currently on an official visit to the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, from October 9 to 12, stated that this was one of the key points discussed at a forum titled "CEO Business Forum - An Insightful Evening on Taking Business Beyond Trade," which he attended as the honorary panelist, organised by the Sri Lanka - Malaysia Business Council (SLMBC).

During the forum, he informed Malaysian and Sri Lankan businessmen about both governments' commitment to concluding the Malaysia-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, which would boost bilateral trade.

"I also injected the spirit that the Malaysian business community is ready to play a significant role in strengthening Sri Lanka's economy through quality investments that can provide employment opportunities to the Sri Lankan people.

"I believe that efforts like these are a form of cooperation that can be enhanced, especially in attracting more investment opportunities for both countries," he said in his Facebook post.

Sri Lanka is currently rebuilding its economy following last year's economic crisis through comprehensive economic reforms.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency