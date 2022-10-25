Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Davao del Sur

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Davao del Sur on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In a bulletin issued at 11:20 a.m., Phivolcs said the tectonic quake struck 16 km. southwest of Davao City at 10:06 a.m.

It was 254 km. deep.

Intensity III was felt in Malungon, Sarangani; while Intensity II was reported in Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Santo Nino, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani; Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Aftershocks are likely, but damage is not expected from the magnitude 5.3 quake, Phivolcs said.

Source: Philippines News Agency