Guihulngan police get more weapons vs. insurgency, criminality

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) on Monday handed over 20 high-powered firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition to boost the capability of Guihulngan City police in fighting criminality and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) insurgency.

Provincial police chief Col. Jonathan Pineda turned over the firearms and other items to Vice Governor Jorge “Guido” Reyes during the regular Monday morning flag-raising rites at the NOPPO headquarters at Camp Francisco Fernandez Jr in Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan.

“This is just part of a bigger allocation from the PNP Region Office 7 for Negros Oriental and Guihulngan City is the first to receive the issued firearms because we have established community outposts there due to the insurgency problem,” Pineda told the Philippine News Agency in mixed English and Filipino.

Reyes, who hails from Guihulngan, in his message during the flag-raising ceremony noted the gravity of the insurgency problem.

“We really need these firearms for our police in Guihulngan as these will help bring peace to our area. You all very well know the current peace and order situation there with encounters still taking place between the NPA and the Philippine Army and the PNP,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Reyes received on behalf of the local police 20 Israeli-made Emtan MZ-4P assault rifles; 140 30-rounder steel magazines; 4,200 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition; 20 tactical slings; 20 instructional manuals; 20 detachable forward grips; 20 cleaning kits; and a Field Investigator’s Crime Scene Kit.

City police chief Col. Romeo Cubo told reporters that the additional weaponry will complement their current firepower capability not only in anti-criminality but also in their internal security operations.

“The local government unit (LGU) of Guihulngan City also gave us earlier 54 units of M-4 assault rifles so now we can give all of our personnel one long firearm each,” Cubo said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Cubo is also hopeful that the vice governor’s request to deploy more police personnel to Guihulngan City will be granted.

Police community precincts have been established in critical barangays Trinidad and Buenavista that were identified under the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict but have limited assigned personnel, he said.

Advanced command posts are also in place in these conflict areas, he added.

The vice governor, meanwhile, proposed a meeting with counterparts from Negros Occidental so that peace will be attained on the island of Negros.

Recently, a series of skirmishes between Army troops and NPA rebels in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental led to the displacement of thousands of residents who fled their homes in Barangay Carabalan.

Two Army soldiers and one NPA leader were killed in the clashes that lasted for about a week.

Last October 14, two skirmishes between the 62nd Infantry Battalion and the NPA insurgents were reported in the hinterland barangays of Trinidad and Calupaan.

Source: Philippines News Agency