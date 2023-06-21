MADANI MEDICAL SCHEME ALLEVIATES HEALTHCARE BURDEN OF B40 PATIENTS

The MADANI Medical Scheme, which offers free out-patient treatment to eligible groups starting June 15, has greatly helped reduce the financial burden of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) recipients and the B40 households in seeking medical treatment at private clinics.

The MADANI Medical Scheme is a government pilot initiative aimed at meeting the healthcare needs of the B40 group, particularly in accessing acute primary care or treatment for non-emergency cases at registered private general practitioners (GP) clinics.

The scheme, which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the 2023 Budget last February, is one of the government's initiatives to address overcrowding issues in public healthcare facilities.

The free out-patient treatment includes treatment for common cold/flu, diarrhoea, vomiting, sprains, headache, minor trauma, cuts/wounds and other non-life threatening cases with an allocation of RM250 for each household, RM125 for senior citizen (without a spouse) and RM75 for unmarried individual.

Bernama checks found that the public highly appreciates the MADANI Medical Scheme as it helps them receive immediate healthcare treatment without having to face congestion in public health clinics (KK) and eases their financial burden.

They also hope that the scheme will be continued beyond its current expiration date on Dec 31.

In PERAK, Maimunah Abd Rahman, 60, expressed gratitude for the government’s initiative in introducing the scheme, which enables her to get medical treatment promptly.

“This scheme reduces waiting time as compared to public health clinics. We know that the public health clinics can sometimes be so crowded,” she said.

In PENANG, an STR recipient Mohd Syukor Mohd Sulaiman, 38, said the scheme reduces the financial burden on his family.

“I'm not asking for myself, my wife, or three children to fall ill just to receive medical assistance, but at least we can save money if any family member is unwell and requires treatment at a clinic or hospital, especially before payday.

“I work in a small eatery, and my salary is not so big. I have a two-year-old child, so fever and common cold occur quite often. Therefore, this medical assistance is truly a blessing and greatly helps our whole family,” he said.

In JOHOR, Mohd Ali Mohd Ekhbal, 58, lauded the government’s initiative in introducing the scheme, which he described as capable of helping retirees, especially the B40 group.

“The assistance provided through this latest medical scheme not only alleviates financial burden but also helps reduce waiting time for treatment. However, I hope that in the near future, it can be expanded to other districts besides Johor Bahru,” he said.

In SELANGOR, State Public Health, Unity, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said that the scheme needs to be explained more clearly to the people so that they are aware of the benefits and healthcare access which have been made available for them.

“The scheme is good in providing a solution for decongesting out-patients at public health clinics and hospitals who require prompt treatment for acute cases such as fever, cold, headaches, diarrhoea, and it directly reduces waiting time for patients to receive consultations from doctors,” she said.

She added that the state government has no issue with expanding the scheme to clinics managed by state subsidiaries, but it would need further study as Selangor also implements a similar programme through the Iltizam Selangor Sihat Programme where registered B40 households receive RM500 for the family category and RM250 for individuals.

In SARAWAK, Dexter McQueen, 42, said that the initiative can also reduce the number of patients receiving treatment at public health clinics and alleviate the burden on doctors.

“At least doctors at public health clinics can focus on treating those who are in critical need of medical attention, such as the elderly, pregnant women and more severe health cases.

“This is a good step and effort in improving the overall quality of healthcare services in the country,” he said.

Sharing the sentiment was Christopher Alexander, 34, who also hoped that the scheme would be expanded beyond Dec 31 to benefit more people.

The pilot initiative is currently implemented in selected districts namely Gombak, Hulu Langat, Klang and Petaling (Selangor), Kuala Lumpur, Kinta (Perak), Timur Laut (Penang), Johor Bahru (Johor), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuching (Sarawak).

