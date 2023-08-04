MA63: EDUCATION AUTONOMY FOR SABAH TAKES TIME TO BE FINALISED – FADHLINA

The discussion on education autonomy for Sabah and Sarawak is expected to take some time before the matter can be finalised, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the discussion by the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63)Technical Committee, involving the interests of the federal and state governments, was going well.

"The committee is very progressive, discussions are done in a harmonious environment and many issues are being studied and refined together," she said after opening the state-level MADANI gotong-royong programme and the Malaysian First Infantry Brigade anniversary at Sekolah Kebangsaaan Si Rusa here today.

Based on recent media reports, the Sabah government has expressed hope that the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can finalise the granting of administrative authority in the education and healthcare sectors soon as discussed through the MA63 Technical Committee.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was reported as saying that the granting of more autonomy to the state government would enable them to ensure the education system in the state would be in line with that in the peninsula.

Regarding the decline in students’ interest in Science and Mathematics, Fadhlina said the direction of the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) would be strengthened and various interventions and initiatives would be taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

"We also need the community to be more involved, more inputs and commitment from parents, especially to get children to be interested to learn STEM," she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when speaking at the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit 2023 today, urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti) to find new approaches to attract students' interest in Science and Mathematics.

He said this followed the latest study by MOE which revealed a decline in students’ interest in both subjects.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency