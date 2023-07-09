LWOT AIMS TO HAVE 50,000 MEMBERS NEXT YEAR

The Lost World Of Tambun (LWOT) theme park aims to have 50,000 membership card holders next year in conjunction with the Visit Perak Year 2024.

Sunway Theme Parks' senior general manager of operations, Nurul Nuzairi Mohd Azahari said the target was realistic as it is based on the number of admissions and economic factors.

According to him, about 100,000 membership cards have been registered this year and hopes that number will rise in tandem with the country’s economic recovery and the resumption of tourism activities.

“For 2024, we want to increase the number of memberships at LWOT to 50,000,” he said to Bernama.

He noted that businesses are recovering as the country transitions to the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country’s economic stability is important so that people will not have any issues about spending on entertainment and tourism, otherwise, the tourism sector will be the last thing that they would want to spend on,” said Nurul Nuzairi.

Located within 21 minutes from the Ipoh city centre, the eco-friendly LWOT has been a favourite among tourists.

“As we know, nature lovers will want to set up tents, bathe in the river and cook using bonfires in the forest, and at LWOT, we have provided all the equipment for those who are new to backpacking activities.

“In addition to hotels, we also offer glamping facilities and floating villas to visitors; still with the concept of outdoor activities but in a controlled environment as they can sleep on a bed, while food and all equipment is provided," he said.

Spanning 16.18 hectares, the theme park also offers a variety of outdoor activities for nature lovers, aside from the water theme park and a petting zoo.

“We have the 6th Miles Tunnel under Bukit Batu Kapur, and the 400 million-year-old Gua Datok is also a favourite among visitors.

“There are also 13 high ropes courses, Via Ferrata, Wild Woosey, Zipline, Paddle Board, Kayak and many more activities, including team building and family bonding activities for visitors," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency