LOVE FOR HISTORY PROMPTS MUAR LASS TO PROVIDE CHEAP TUITION

Every Friday and Saturday, K. Mahaletchmi will sit in the porch of her house in Taman Perwira here, to conduct both physical and online tuition for her students of various races.

Using just an old white board and a budget smartphone, the 20-year-old woman teaches History, including Islamic History to students who will sit for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination this year.

Without fancy equipment, and despite the fact that she and her family are also struggling to make ends meet since the passing of her father a few years ago, this does not stop Mahaletchmi from offering tutoring for a small fee of RM20 a month only.

Due to a limited internet quota, which prevents her from holding a long teaching session via Google Meet, she may sometimes use Microsoft Power Point or send her students voice messages through WhatsApp to explain a topic.

Speaking to Bernama recently, Mahaletchmi said her deep interest in History, particularly Islamic History, which helped her get an A in the subject in last year’s STPM examination, prompted her to conduct tuition classes.

However, Mahaletchmi said she decided to offer very cheap tuition for two lessons per week, or eight times per month, as she understands the financial constraints faced by parents.

“My class currently has eight students. Some students cannot afford to pay, so I tell them it’s fine if they pay only RM20 because there are times I have to photocopy notes or send them to their house, which all cost money.

“I just want to share knowledge with them and use the small amount of money I get when I further my studies,” said Mahaletchmi who will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Development Management at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

Admiring well-known Muslim and Arab navigator Ibnu Majid and Prophet Muhammad SAW, the eldest of four siblings said she aspired to become a History teacher because she viewed the subject as an essential element in charting a better future for the country.

Meanwhile, Mahaletchmi’s mother V. Devani, 55, said life had never been the same after her late husband became a disabled person for nine years after being involved in a workplace accident, before he breathed his last in 2019.

However, the factory worker said she is proud of her daughter’s determination to give tuition despite the lack of proper teaching tools.

“I really hope Mahaletchmi will become a great History teacher one day,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency