LOTUS’S MALAYSIA OPENS FIRST STORE IN PAHANG

Lotus's Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lotus's Malaysia) has spread its wings to Pahang with the opening of a new store in Bandar Indera Mahkota here.

Lotus's Malaysia president Kenneth Chuah said it was the 66th store nationwide and the second in the east coast after Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

"We used to focus more on the west coast but now we see more opportunities to expand business on the east coast.

"I am confident that more Lotus's stores will be opened in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan to offer essential goods, especially fresh produce, at reasonable prices to the public," he told reporters after the opening ceremony today.

The event was launched by Pahang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) chief enforcement officer Muhammad Radzi Johari.

The single level store and mall space spans around 10,000 square metres and is situated strategically along Jalan Sungai Lembing, the main road that connects Bandar Indera Makhota to Kuantan City.

“With our newest store layout, decor and wide selection of offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value and quality as a one-stop shopping experience for customers in Kuantan.

"We have a dream to make every Lotus's store a location that has a high family vibe, in accordance with our tag which is #KitakanJiran.

"We also do charity work, among other things, helping foster schools and distributing surplus food to the needy, in addition to looking for ways to offer help in every place," he said.

Meanwhile, its Communications and Sustainability head Hanim Hamdan said the company is committed to diverting its edible food surplus away from landfills under Lotus’s Malaysia’s flagship Food Donation Programme.

"Since 2018, we have diverted 2.4 million kilogrammes of surplus food away from landfills, converting them to 10.4 million meals, providing over 120,000 families with access to nutrition," she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency