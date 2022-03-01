﻿Livelihood, job creation priorities in first 2 years: Isko Moreno

Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso will prioritize the “life and livelihood” agenda for the first two years if he is elected in May.

With the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) still a pandemic for nearly two years now, Domagoso said during the CNN Philippines-sponsored “Presidential Debates: The Filipino Votes” held at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion on Sunday that he will restore jobs and help businesses recover.

“Well, I get things done. I don’t have to give a time frame. Since time immemorial, ‘pag ako po’y pumapasok sa gobyerno (whenever I work in the government), I really try to excel in every field of undertaking,” he said, responding to the question on how quickly Filipinos can feel his leadership if he becomes the 17th president.

He assured the nation will experience good governance like what he did as Manila mayor.

“Sa akin ang importante, kayong mga kababayan, paano kayo makakatawid sa pandemyang ito? Paano tayo makapagbibigay ng trabaho dun sa apat na milyong trabahanteng nawalan ng trabaho? ‘Yung maliliit na negosyanteng nagsara, paano makaka-recover. ‘Yung ‘wag na sanang magsara. Paano mapapangalagaan ang kapanatagan ng mga empleyado? Buhay ng negosyante, hindi sila naabuso, buhay ang trabaho, panatag ang tao (The most important for me right now is how to help the country overcome this pandemic. How to provide work for the 4 million workers who lost their jobs. Help the small businesses to recover. Appease the employees. See to it that businesses are not abused, livelihood is alive, and people are assured),” he said.

Manila provided some 700,000 families with food boxes for six consecutive months last year, during the Christmas season, and in a few other occasions amid the pandemic.

Housing projects also sprouted in the capital city while hospitals and school buildings were renovated.

Domagoso said his achievements in Manila prove he is prepared to become the next president.

He said his life and livelihood economic policy aims to address poverty, hunger, unemployment, inequality, and social injustice through an inclusive and equitable infrastructure development program as specified in his 10-point “Bilis Kilos” (Quick Action) Economic Agenda.

He wants to continue President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program that will also create more jobs and work closely with Congress to reduce taxes of most basic commodities, including petroleum and electricity, by 50 percent.

He vowed to support the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector as well as further develop tourism.

