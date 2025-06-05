Likha 4 Opens, Showcases Filipino Artisans, Designers

Manila: The fourth edition of Likha opened on Thursday with over 100 artisans, designers, and creative entrepreneurs gathering to celebrate local talent and cultural heritage. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the three-day exhibit that is part of this year’s Independence Day celebration. In her speech, Araneta-Marcos honored the exhibitors for sharing their traditional crafts, sustainable designs, and contemporary innovations.

According to Philippines News Agency, the exhibit showcased handwoven coconut midrib baskets from Negros, wood carvings from Banaue, and finely embroidered fabrics from regions such as Aklan, Bicol, and Laguna. Also on display were guitars from Lapu-Lapu City, banig and nigo from Davao Oriental, Habul Tyahian satin fabrics by Sulu-based artists, and the traditional Lakub tobacco container of the Maranao people. Brassmakers from Ifugao highlighted the Lingling-o pendant, once worn by the noble kadangyans. Artisanal goods such as Banwa pens from Iloilo, tikog sleeping mats by the Madaha people, Cadiwa nito hats, Sama tepo mats from Tawi-Tawi, and hammered knives from Ilocos Norte were available for sale.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco emphasized the significance of Likha 4 in promoting the country’s tourism campaign. “Napakahalaga ng event na ito dahil nabibigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating mga kababayan, communities, tribes, artisans, small and medium enterprises na makilala ng buong mundo at ng ating kapwa Pilipino,” Frasco told the Philippine News Agency on the sidelines of the event. She encouraged Filipinos to visit Likha 4 to explore the numerous booths and communities that have traveled from across the country and to purchase their lovingly made products.

The exhibit is open to the public for free at the Foro de Intramuros, located along Anda Street in Intramuros, Manila, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.