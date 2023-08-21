Libya Central Bank announces reunification

Libya's Central Bank on Sunday announced its reunification after being split into two for nearly a decade due to the country's long-running civil war. The bank, in a statement, said it has become a "unified sovereign institution" after a meeting in the capital Tripoli between Central Bank Governor Saddek El Kaber and his deputy, Maree Raheel. The two also resolved "to make efforts to deal with the effects that resulted from the division." The financial institution's headquarters remains in Tripoli, while an eastern branch was set up in the city of Benghazi in 2014. Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed after four decades in power.

Source: Philippines News Agency