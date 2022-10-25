LGU worker, 3 others fall in Surigao Sur drug sting ops

Four suspects, including a job order (JO) employee of a local government unit (LGU) in Caraga Region were arrested in separate buy-busts over the weekend, authorities here said Monday.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Caraga (PDEA-13) said Floregil Sy, a JO employee of the Marihatag town in Surigao del Sur was arrested with two others in a raid at a drug den in Barangay Poblacion on Saturday.

The PDEA-13 identified the other two suspects as Jennifer Gialan and Warren Pascual, both residents of the same town. Seized from the suspects were 29 grams of shabu with a street value of PHP198,000.

“The arrested suspects are now temporarily detained at the custodial facility of PDEA-13 as criminal charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared,” the PDEA-13 said.

On Sunday afternoon, a buy-bust in Barangay Taligaman, Butuan City, resulted in the arrest of Jose Matuquinas Jr., 25. Confiscated from the suspect’s possession was 15 grams of shabu worth PHP105,000.

“Matuquinas was caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover agent during the operation,” the PDEA-13 said, adding the suspect will be charged with the violation of RA 9165.

Source: Philippines News Agency