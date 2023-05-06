League of Provinces condoles with Governor Padilla kin

The League of Provinces of the Philippines on Saturday released a resolution honoring the late Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla and giving heartfelt condolences to those he left behind. 'Now, therefore, the League of Provinces of the Philippines, in appreciation of his indefatigable service to our people, expresses its eternal gratitude to a colleague and mentor, Gov. Carlos M. Padilla," read the League's General Assembly Resolution 2023-013. Meanwhile, Vice Governor Jose 'Jing' Gambito, 69, was officially sworn into office as governor at the provincial capitol in Bayombong town late afternoon Friday. First-ranked Board Member Eufemia Dacayo also took oath for the vice gubernatorial post while it has yet to be decided who would fill up the vacant board member post. In Manila, House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar on Saturday offered their condolences to Padilla's family and constituents. through a statement. Romualdez said Padilla would always be remembered as a great leader of his province and a humble colleague in the House. 'We deeply mourn the passing of a dedicated and inspiring leader in Governor Padilla, who demonstrated unwavering commitment to promote the welfare of his countrymen,' Villar said

Source: Philippines News Agency