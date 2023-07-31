LAZADA OFFERS GREAT DEALS ON BARBIE OUTFITS THROUGH LAZLOOK CRAZY FASHION SALE

Leading e-commerce platform Lazada Malaysia is offering amazing deals on its LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale featuring #BarbieCore Outfit Inspo, all under RM49.

Lazada said in a statement today that the LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale, happening from Aug 2 to 4, offers deals with up to 80 per cent discounts on selected styles and 25 per cent cashback with fast and free shipping.

“Speaking of looks, there's one trend that's currently hot with the Gen Zs, it's the fabulous #BarbieCore! You can’t go wrong with pink.

“If you’re looking to add some pink to your life, look no further than the LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale where shoppers will be mesmerised and inspired by the #StyledByLazLook items and value-for-money fashion pieces,” it said.

Lazada said customers can look forward to channeling their inner Barbie during the LazLOOK Crazy Fashion Sale without breaking the bank, with the five must-have looks - The Preppy Barbie, The Sporty Barbie, The Modest Barbie, The Minimal Barbie and The Corporate Barbie.

“The Preppy Barbie allows customers to dress up in a pink mini skirt or dress paired with headband, minimal jewellery, signature cat-eye sunnies, and closed-toe heels!

Become the Sporty Barbie and swap those five-inch heels for a cool combo of oversized sweatshirt and bright pink biker shorts - the ultimate timeless look for Barbies who are always-on-the-go!

“The Modest Barbie makes the demure and modest look oh-so-sexy, with the pinkest bottom paired with a muted pink shirt, finished off with gold hair accessories that work to maintain your Barbie persona effortlessly, no matter day or night!

“Those who believe simplicity is best should consider the Minimal Barbie, the perfect outfit for the Barbie-curious!

Start your Barbie-xploration decked in a bright pink bottom with a neutral top, and hang a cute handbag by your side for a little splash of Barbie in your life!” Lazada announced.

Wrapping up the collection is the Corporate Barbie, a stylish mix of pink power, with an oversized blazer paired with pink slips, a minimal handbag and matching bright heels that lets office colleagues know that Barbies mean business!

Source: BERNAMA News Agency