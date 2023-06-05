Lapid bill seeks to expand discount, VAT exemption for elderlies

A 5 percent discount will be granted to senior citizens on the first 150 kilowatt hours of electricity consumption and a minimum of 5 percent discount on their first 50 cubic meters of water consumption if a measure recently filed in the Senate will be passed into law. Senator Lito Lapid, who filed Senate Bill 2169, on Monday said the measure seeks to increase the current 50 percent discount from the current 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) of power and an increase from the previous 30 cubic meters of water consumption for senior citizens. Lapid also proposes to exempt senior citizens from the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) as long as the bill is under their name. "Many senior citizens are poor and find it challenging to manage and budget their pensions, so it is only appropriate to provide and offer them with some relief through VAT exemption and an expanded coverage on the percent discount on water and electricity consumption," he explained in a statement. The lawmaker said the measure is also a way for the society to show gratitude and support to senior citizens who made significant contributions to the country's economy during their youth. "Any form of aid, assistance, or support that we can give to senior citizens serves a meaningful gesture to convey our love, affection, and concern for their invaluable contributions to our society," Lapid said. The proposed measure would be very beneficial to senior citizens who have no income and are short on expenses for their food, medicine and other basic necessities, he added. Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens' Act of 2010 currently limits the application of the 5 percent discount on water and electricity consumption only to senior citizens whose usage does not exceed 100 kWh and 30 cubic meters of water.

Source: Philippines News Agency