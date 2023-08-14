Landslide in China’s Shaanxi province kills 21

A total of 21 people died after a rain-triggered landslide hit China's Shaanxi province, officials said Sunday. The highway in the west of Xi'an city was damaged due to the landslide caused by the flash flood that started Friday night, Emergency Management Bureau in the city said in a statement. Aside from 21 people who perished, the search for six missing people continues, it added. Since July, China's northern provinces have faced heavy rains and floods caused by Typhoons Doksuri and Khanun. More than 140 people lost their lives in the floods.

Source: Philippines News Agency