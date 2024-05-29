LandBank, DSWD partner to deliver crisis aid

MANILA: Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have signed an agreement for the faster delivery of financial relief to Filipinos affected by crisis. In a statement on Wednesday, LandBank said the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on May 21, at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City, aims to facilitate the efficient and timely delivery of financial relief to crisis-affected Filipinos especially those in remote areas. LandBank said it will serve as the DSWD's disbursement partner and will engage financial service providers to facilitate the payouts for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. The set-up allows beneficiaries to seek and receive financial aid without the need to travel to DSWD regional offices. The pilot implementation will cover beneficiaries in the National Capital Region, Cagayan, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon. The AICS program supports the recovery of those suffering from unexpected life events or cr ises by providing assistance for medical, burial, transportation, food, educational, financial or other essential needs. 'Through our partnership, we look to ensure the swift and timely delivery of financial aid to vulnerable individuals and families suffering from unforeseen life events or crises, including those beneficiaries in far-flung areas,' LandBank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz said. Source: Philippines News Agency