LABUAN GOV’T AGENCIES TO HOLD FIRST EVER JOINT MEET-THE-PEOPLE SESSION

Labuan Corporation (LC) is organising the island’s first ever joint meet-the-people session involving all government agencies next week.

LC chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the session on July 29 and 30 at the Financial Park Complex is aimed at strengthening citizen-government interactions and addressing public concerns more effectively.

He said the session is an innovative initiative aimed at fostering direct communication between government representatives and the public.

“Citizens are provided with a platform to express their opinions, seek solutions to their queries and present valuable suggestions to improve governance.

“In the past, such events were conducted separately by individual agencies, often leading to fragmented responses and limited problem-solving approaches,” he told Bernama today.

Attendees will be able to have open dialogues with officials from various departments, addressing a range of issues related to local authorities, healthcare, education, transportation, public safety, housing and the environment.

"By bringing all government agencies together for this session, we are demonstrating our unwavering commitment to inclusivity, transparency and collective action.

“Our aim is to build a more responsive and citizen-centric government that collaboratively tackles the challenges facing our society," he said.

“If the response from the public is overwhelming, we may make this a regular event,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency