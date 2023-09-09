Labor group throws support behind Cacdac

A labor group has supported the appointment of Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as officer in charge (OIC) of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). In a statement issued Saturday, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) said that Cacdac has much to offer following his appointment to head the department left by the late Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople. Ople died last month after a long battle with cancer. An undersecretary of welfare and foreign employment at the DMW, Cacdac was appointed OIC by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday. 'His commitment to the cause of labor rights has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a meaningful impact on the lives of countless workers and their communities. Professor Cacdac's exceptional contributions extend beyond national borders,' the group said. The federation cited the contribution of Cacdac in the adoption of International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 189 when he chaired the Committee on Decent Work for Domestic Workers at the International Labor Conference in Geneva in 2010 and 2011. The accomplishment, the group said, underscored his dedication to advancing the rights of domestic workers globally. Prior to his DMW appointment, Cacdac served as administrator of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. The group also cited Cacdac's wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of labor, as he previously served as Labor Law professor at Ateneo de Manila University. He also held the executive director position at the Department of Labor and Employment's National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) and was undersecretary for labor relations. 'His background at the NCMB and his dedication to labor issues have earned him a well-deserved reputation in the labor community,' the federation added

Source: Philippines News Agency