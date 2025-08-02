La Union Reels from Typhoon Emong’s Impact with Two Fatalities

Manila: Two persons died and three others were injured in La Union province during the onslaught of Typhoon Emong, based on the situation report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as of 9 a.m. Saturday. One of the two fatalities was a man who drowned, while the other man died of injuries sustained after a tree fell on their house during the typhoon, the report stated.

According to Philippines News Agency, a total of 128,402 families, or 370,624 individuals, have been affected in the municipalities of Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bangar, Luna, San Gabriel, Santol, Sudipen, Agoo, Aringay, Bagulin, Bauang, Burgos, Caba, Naguilian, Pugo, Rosario, Santo Tomas, Tubao, and San Fernando City. Of the figures, 2,660 families, or 8,372 individuals, are still in 269 evacuation centers, while 1,818 families, or 6,115 individuals, are with relatives or friends.

Power in seven municipalities has been fully restored, while work is ongoing in some localities. A total of 4,122 houses have been destroyed, and 33,332 have been damaged. The provincial government, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the local government units (LGUs), has already distributed the first batch of relief packs, containing food and hygiene kits.

Another round of relief operations is underway, as food packs are being prepared for augmentation, according to the Provincial Information Office (PIO). On Wednesday, Governor Mario Eduardo Ortega led an aerial inspection of affected areas together with personnel of the Office of the Civil Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines to assess the extent of damage and impact of Emong in the province to determine the needs of the affected constituents.

Ortega has directed the Provincial Engineering Office to expedite the assistance to LGUs in clearing debris and fallen trees, and fixing damaged electric posts, the PIO said.