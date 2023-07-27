KPWKM SETS UP ANJUNG SINAR TRANSIT CENTRE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is implementing a pilot project called Anjung Sinar, a transit centre for young people aged 18 and above who have been discharged from institutions under the Social Welfare Department and have no family or come from impoverished homes before they start work and a new life.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the goal was to empower and ensure their well-being by providing educational opportunities, employment, and higher-level skills.

“We welcome collaborators and we hope this new project will be successful for the next generation…for the ministry, our task is to lead the many initiatives that aim to empower and uplift the disadvantaged.

“However, we cannot do it alone and we always welcome new ideas, support and participation of the corporate sector in the Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility arena,” she said when officiating the Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards 2023 here tonight.

Nancy said since the 1980s, the ministry has had a fair share of successful CSR collaborations, such as the Anjung Kasih programme implemented by Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) under the ministry.

Anjung Kasih is a temporary but comfortable and safe accommodation for people in need, especially family members who need to accompany patients who are receiving treatment at government hospitals.

“Most recently, we launched Penang’s Anjung Kasih and it would not have happened if not for Sunway Group. A total of 85,596 patient families have used Anjung Kasih services provided in 18 government hospitals nationwide for free,” she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency