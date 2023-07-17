KPWKM PLANS TO SET UP ANJUNG KASIH YKN FACILITIES AT ALL GOVT HOSPITALS

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) plans to set up Anjung Kasih Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) at all government hospitals to provide accommodation facilities for deserving groups while caring for their hospitalised family members.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the facilities were currently available at 18 hospitals across the country, with the latest one opening at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kelantan at the end of this year.

“There is a plan for all hospitals in the country to have Anjung Kasih YKN, but it depends on our ability and donations from donors, especially corporate companies, but each hospital has different needs and local capacity.

“Anjung Kasih YKN is a temporary accommodation for those in need, especially family members of patients who have to accompany patients receiving treatment at government hospitals,” she told reporters after the opening ceremony of Anjung Kasih YKN at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Nancy and the Health Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Anjung Kasih YKN HSJ, which began operations in July last year, received a sponsorship of RM1 million from Sunway Group to upgrade its building and facilities.

According to Nancy, Anjung Kasih facilities can help family members of patients undergoing treatment at government hospitals save between RM100 and RM150 per day on accommodation costs.

“As of last May, 89,864 patients’ next of kin had used 18 Anjung Kasih facilities across the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said Anjung Kasih YKN has a total of 72 beds, which are divided into six family rooms with 12 beds each and 12 single rooms with 60 beds each, as well as other facilities such as rooms for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

She said that HSJ is a major specialist and the lead hospital for the Seberang Perai Cluster Hospital which includes Kepala Batas Hospital, Bukit Mertajam Hospital and Sungai Bakap Hospital.

Dr Zaliha said that HSJ receives patient referrals not only from Penang but also from neighbouring states such as Perak, Kedah and Perlis.

On average, she said about 6,500 people are treated and referred to HSJ per month, and approximately 4,000 people are admitted to the ward each month.

“Based on this information, it’s clear how important it is to set up this Anjung Kasih facility in hospitals under the Ministry of Health that provide medical treatment to all Malaysians.

“This noble initiative will definitely have a positive impact on the psychosocial and emotional well-being of the patients’ family members,” she said.

At the ceremony, Dr Zaliha also announced an additional allocation of RM150,000 for repair and upgrading work and the procurement of medical and non-medical equipment at HSJ.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency