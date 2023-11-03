Latest News

KPKT ISSUES APPLICATION PROCEDURE GUIDELINES FOR TEMPORARY LABOUR QUARTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has come up with accommodation guidelines to ensure the welfare of workers is safeguarded in compliance with the law.

In a statement today, KPKT said the ministry has come up with the application procedure guidelines for the provision of Temporary Labour Quarters (TLQ) for 2024-2026 and planning guidelines for the implementation of long-term Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ).

It said the guidelines are aimed at assisting local council authorities, government agencies, developers, employers, factory owners, and accommodation operators in providing workers accommodation.

The guidelines cover both local and foreign workers based on the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation, and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) as well as other related Acts.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency

