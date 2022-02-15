﻿Koronadal civil registrar waives fees on V-Day

The civil registry office here has waived fees for the processing of civil registry documents on Monday in line with the Civil Registration Month celebration of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Perla Quidilla, head of the city’s civil registry office, said the PSA spearheads the observance of Civil Registration Month.

The annual celebration is relevant to the mandate of the agency to enforce civil registration functions in the country and is conducted under Presidential Proclamation No. 682 signed on January 28 1991 by former president Corazon C. Aquino, declaring February as the Civil Registration Month.

This month marks the 32nd Civil Registration Month celebration with the theme “Improving Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Implementation Strategies through Digital Transformation”.

The month-long celebration will be simultaneously observed by the PSA offices nationwide including city and municipal civil registry agencies.

Quidilla emphasized that they opted to do give leeway during Valentine’s Day to lift the spirits of their clients during this time of the pandemic.

“We have chosen February 14 to highlight the month’s celebration especially now that we are still facing the challenges of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” she said.

Typically, in birth registrations, parents who register their babies 1-5 months beyond the 30-day reglementary period are being made to pay the PHP100 penalty.

While those who will register six months to one year late will be fined PHP600 and another P300.00 exceeding one year.

“If you will register today all of these are for free,” Quidilla said.

Quidilla said they will also waive the PHP200 payment for affidavit to use the surname needed for the registration of a child born out of wedlock.

For marriage application, the city civil registrar also put aside the payment of PHP300 if both groom and bride are residents of Koronadal, PHP500 if only one of them is from the city, and PHP1,000 for foreigners with complete documents.

The PHP90 payment for the signing of death certificates and PHP30 documentary stamp were also waived.

“However, we cannot waive the payment for the transfer of cadaver and burial permit because they are required in the cemeteries and patients from other areas are also admitted in Koronadal hospitals,” Quidilla said.

Quidilla assured that they will accommodate all their clients for the whole day amid the implementation of minimum health protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency