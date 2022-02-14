﻿Magnitude 5.4 quake hits Cagayan province

A magnitude 5.4 struck Cagayan province on Sunday afternoon but no major damage has been reported yet.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) bulletin issued 2:01 p.m. said the tectonic quake’s epicenter was 8 kilometers southwest of Dalupiri Island.

The earthquake struck at 12:36 p.m., and was 15 kilometers deep.

Intensity V was felt in Dalupiri and Calayan Islands, Cagayan; and intensity IV in Claveria, Sanchez-mira, Pamplona, and Abulug, Cagayan; Luna, and Flora, Apayao; Pasuquin, Batac, Bangui, Burgos, and Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

Intensity III was reported in Bacarra, Laoag City, and Vintar, Ilocos Norte; Tuguegarao City, Allacapan, and Appari, Cagayan; while intensity II was felt in Dingras, and Paoay, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, San Juan, and Magsingal, Ilocos Sur.

Intensity I was reported in Vigan City and Bantay in Ilocos Sur.

Phivolcs recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Peñablanca, and Gonzaga, Cagayan

Intensity I – Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake. On the other hand, instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely while damage starts at intensity VI.

Source: Philippines News Agency