KNOWLEDGE ON SINGLE-USE PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT NEEDS TO BE IMPLEMENT IN SCHOOLS – NRECC SEC-GEN

Knowledge transfer related to best practices in single-use plastic waste management needs to be implemented at the school level to create awareness among the public, said Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa .

He said tackling the increasing generation of plastic waste requires commitment from all walks of life.

"One of the most effective methods is to educate school students starting at pre-school, primary and secondary school levels up to a higher level.

"The content of co-curricular subjects and extra-curricular school activities need to be applied with the awareness of single-use plastic waste management accompanied by other green practices and also the application of green technology.

"The moulding of attitude of someone who loves the environment among school students should be emphasised so that it can become part of the culture in society," he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sekolah Tunas Hijau programme here today.

Meanwhile, Perak Education Department deputy director, Zulkafli Mohamed Mokhtar said 125 secondary schools in the state were selected to participate in the Sekolah Tunas Hijau programme involving 250 teachers and 2,250 students.

He said the programme started in March and will last until February 2025 with the main target set being up to 80 per cent transfer of knowledge about the management of single-use plastic waste reduction among school children and the reduction of single-use plastic waste in schools up to 50 per cent.

"I understand that this Sekolah Tunas Hijau programme does not only involve the activities that are carried out but it will also be implemented with various activities under the extracurricular clubs at schools such as the Science Club, the Environment Club or the Nature Lovers Club.

"The preparation of the activities in this programme is in line with its objectives, including increasing exposure, integration and culture of efficient single-use plastic waste management practices among educators and students as well as increasing understanding of green lifestyle practices," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency