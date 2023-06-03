KKR IDENTIFIES 38 SICK PROJECTS NATIONWIDE – ABDUL RAHMAN

A total of 38 out of the 717 projects under the supervision of the Ministry of Works (KKR) nationwide have been identified as “sick projects”, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said although several projects had to be temporarily halted, his ministry always advised the contractors to overcome their problems to avoid having to pay fines for delays and such.

“Some of the reasons these projects are delayed included the Movement Control Order (for projects starting in 2019), shortage of labour and also the issue of land lots that need to be transferred.

“We always monitor all categories of projects nationwide, including the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Project, so that they can be completed as scheduled,” he said.

He told reporters this after the handing over of the Type 7 Health Clinic project at the Mata Ayer Health Clinic, here, today that was officiated by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said that, so far, a total of 72 projects involving health facilities are under construction.

“We are improving all health facilities and among the efforts implemented is the Health Contractor Competency Course Certificate Programme (SKKK) that was held in Melaka on May 29.

“This course aims to create more stringent and comprehensive criteria for the appointment of specific contractors for health facility projects to strengthen the infrastructure of the country's health sector,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency