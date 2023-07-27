KKDW, MOT TO PROVIDE DETAILS FOR MADANI ECONOMY IMPLEMENTATION NEXT WEEK

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be providing details on the implementation of the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People agenda for the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) next week.

Speaking to the media after the launch ceremony of the economic framework by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, expressed hope that Malaysia, through the initiative, would achieve the goal of driving the top position in the ASEAN region.

He said that he will provide the details on the implementation of the KKDW agenda on the MADANI Economy on Monday.

“It is hoped that it will drive Malaysia's position as the top country in the ASEAN region and also to be in a relatively high position compared with (developed) countries in the world,” he said.

To achieve that aspiration, Ahmad Zahid said it requires cooperation and assistance from the Cabinet and related agencies nationwide.

MADANI Economy: Empowering the People aims at boosting the Malaysian economy, and will have revenue spillover to the people to enable them to enjoy a better quality of life.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the announcement on the MADANI Economy: Empowering the People initiative is a comprehensive plan for Malaysia to address various challenges and issues related to its competitiveness and investment attractions, as well as outlining actions to address current issues that affect people's lives.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke will also be providing details of his ministry's direction next week, as well as announcing a new policy for youths who are applying for a driving licence.

“I will also announce next week a new policy that will provide comfort and convenience to young people, especially those who have not yet obtained a driving licence,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency